Arteta promises to “change things” in Arsenal’s tactics regularly in race for League title

Mikel Arteta may have recently hinted that he intends his Arsenal team to be even better this season and finally win the Premier League, which was robbed from them considering how superb they were last term.

The Spaniard has some impactful tactical moves he intends to make. Last season, Arteta mounted a title challenge, relying mostly on a 4-3-3 formation and his left back, Oleksandr Zinchenko, while in possession, at times drifting in midfield and playing an inverted role, which unlocked the attacking side of the game and saw them score 88 goals, which was one of their best goalscoring league seasons in 20 years.

Not many Gooners would be against the Spaniard going that route, using the same tactics again this season. However, by the end of last season, teams had gotten the idea of how to deal with the Gunners’ tactical approach; hence, it was time to switch things up and confuse them with new tactical approaches.

The arrival of versatile players like Kai Harvertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber (who unfortunately is out injured) gives Arteta every leverage to tweak his system and employ squad rotation effectively, thus being unpredictable in his game approach.

Before the Palace game, Mikel Arteta hinted that we ought to expect major tactical changes, admitting, “We are going to need to do that in a different way, for sure. It’s a different context that we have this season. One is down to competition for places, but as well the players we have and interactions, positions they can occupy as well,” he said via The Mirror.

“I love it. Because it gives you more options, better players, more chances to do what you can when you have to change the game, we have to change things, and we’re going to ask players to do it naturally, not to force it when you don’t really know when that fits,” he added.

‌“But teams in the Premier League, their managers and staff, after two or three games they know and they try to find a solution. But it’s not about the solution. It was more about us.”

Last season, many accused Mikel Arteta of being rigid in his tactics. Well, good news for you! This season, expect that to change drastically.

