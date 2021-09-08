Arteta promotes two youngsters to Arsenal’s first team training

Mikel Arteta has promoted James Olayinka and Tim Akinola to first-team training this week with most of the club’s senior stars are out on duty with their national teams.

The Gunners have made a poor start to this campaign and they are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table.

They have missed the presence of some key players, including Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Both players have returned from their injuries and Arsenal have had to train with limited personnel in this international break.

The Sun says Arteta promoted Olayinka and Akinola to make up the numbers in training.

Olayinka signed his first professional deal at Arsenal in 2019 and spent last season out on loan.

He remained at the club for this campaign and has primarily been playing for their Under-23.

The Gunners signed Akinola from Huddersfield last year and he has been making good progress in their reserve team.

With Granit Xhaka suspended for Arsenal’s next game against Norwich, a spot could open up in the squad for either player.

The 20-year-olds would have watched the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe get their chance in the first team and hope they get that lucky break as well.