Arteta proves again that he is Kroenke’s Yes-Man

Arteta The Yes-Man by Dan Smith
There is a beautiful irony that after the backlash to the Super League, the fixture list just happened to work in a way where 5 of the ‘big six’ had to play midweek, forcing each of their managers to be in the spotlight.
Thursday was the turn of Mikel Arteta, the first Arsenal representative to speak publicly since our withdrawal from the ESL.
He confirmed in his press conference what I always suggested. The only reason he was given the job as head coach was because he’s a yes-man, and so willing to land such a high-profile job that he will tolerate limitations from his employers.
That’s no slight on him.
I like Arteta and want him to succeed. He speaks well, and I believe he is well educated and has faith in his own philosophies that they will work.
It’s not his fault what criteria the recruitment team are set. Like when they claimed Unai Emery was first choice out of 50 applicants; that’s because many candidates walked away when they realised there was zero ambition at the club. Enrique and Allegri are believed to have said that off the record.
I respect no one is going to criticise their boss live on TV, but Pep Guardiola proved you can be critical of an idea without being critical of those who came up with the concept.
Arteta tried to go down the angle of ‘it’s noble to admit you are wrong’, ‘it should be admired they acknowledged mistakes’, ‘it’s takes bravery to say sorry’, etc. About 3 or 4 times he felt the need to remind the press that he works for good people who care about what’s best for the Gunners.
It’s an individual choice whether you believe Stan Kroenke’s apology. My view is that common sense suggests he has zero remorse.
After 15 years in power of one of the biggest football institutions in the UK, the idea that he didn’t realise the harm he was doing – yet saw the light inside 48 hours – is offensive.
At least Real Madrid’s president has taken ownership of his choices since Sunday.
The media were pushing for Arteta to pick a side, but his priority was to always paint those who pay his salary as the good guys.
He even lied.
Like a politician, he said he couldn’t give an opinion on the SL because he never knew all the details. Sorry?
If I know enough to give an opinion, then it’s safe to assume the manager of Arsenal does?
He knew we were going to be cherry picked, a founding member of a division with a closed door to the rest of England, with zero consequence for failure. He knows full well that the business model was Arsenal are not good enough anymore to earn things on the pitch, let’s get 350 million a year for being a brand.
How the Spaniard with a straight face claimed he worked for people who stepped up and have been there for us during tough times is an impressive skill.
There for us?
Stank Kroenke made 55 staff redundant during a world-wide Pandemic to save 2 million a year, while the whole time he had a break away League up his sleeve. Morally I can’t get my head around that.
He claimed Football had to be played in Covid because it was an escapism, a comfort to the public. In reality, he was having secret meetings to take football away from us.
He then painted a picture of greedy players refusing a pay cut knowing full well he was the greedy one.
Ozil always said he was happy to give up money, he just wanted to hear Mr Kroenkes intentions. He couldn’t say it at the time, in other words he didn’t believe a word being said to him.
Didn’t Arteta win the hearts of Gooners when he first spoke about the standards of the club and how he wouldn’t tolerate anyone not meeting those standards? Well Stan Kroenke has hardly acted ‘the Arsenal way’, yet Arteta yet again is being a puppet.
It’s moments like this where I miss Arsene Wenger.
A football man who had so much control that this wouldn’t have taken place.
Dan
Arteta lost all credibility with me after that news conference yesterday. His record so far is bloody awful(with exception to the FA Cup win). He is safe in his position as Josh Kronke stated yesterday they have no intention of selling. The future is bleak!
Ooof, Arteta is an employee of Stan Kroenke…Suppose your Boss also takes a step which is inherently bad, would you stand up to him and risk losing your job?
Let’s not forget, he’s not a high-profile manager like Pep or Klopp…You seriously can’t expect Arteta to stand up to his Boss
If that step will ultimately end -up harming the business and you losing your job, then yes it’s worth the risk. They are likely going to sack him anyway if we don’t win Europa league and get into Champions league.
Yes, yes I would if my boss was clearly in the wrong.
Moral, integrity, ethics > fear of losing my job
I understand there is a desire to put blame on our poor performances. But the fact is that despite CL football and no fans in the stadiums, Arsenal has invested decent money over the past years. We paid big money for Pepe and before that for the likes of Laca, Xhaka, Auba etc.
The foundations for today’s poor squad and results were laid over quite a few years. During which we paid good money for players who never lived up to their true potential.
This started during the Wenger years and runs all the way through to Willain and the selling of Martinez.
So in terms of not getting in the way of spending money Kroenke can not be faulted by a reasonable man IMO.
Blame him for the board composition, and for the likes of Gazidas, Raul and all the other clowns but it is much harder to convincingly blame Kroenke for our budget.
It just proves that Arteta knows his job is to manage/coach the team.
He knows that his Managerial career is in the balance.
This seasons success is balanced on a knife edge with CL football three games away. The league is still critical as 6/7/8 now bring European football.
So Arteta must focus on tomorrow’s game then Villareal.
Therefore a calm measured approach is necessary.
Arteta’s simply showing growing maturity.
For true supporters the people who should be trustworthy, are the worst actors possible. We supporters for most of our lives, whether old like me, or young like many here, have invested all our hopes, emotions and wishes in Arsenal. We have been betrayed by Stan Kroenke, Josh Kroenke, Vinai the Clown and Arteta brown nose. Until those 4 have gone Arsenal will never be Arsenal again. The wound is like the wound of Chiron the Centaur….unhealable. We are completely mismanaged and need a total purge. The only good thing left are our fine, innocent young players.
Arteta and the brown nose is becoming a feature. Not rating him as a coach is one thing but you are almost implicating him in the whole sorry mess. What’s he supposed to say? (or Pep, Klopp etc) The EPL hasn’t stopped this weekend and he is there to try and unify the players and the fans for tonight
It’s for us supporters to go for Kroenke!
There are some in football who remain honest. Arteta would do well to empath with the supporters. The whole group of owners and management have let us down in many different ways. Do you think Arteta has come out of this clean?
Am sorry but I didn’t hear klop nor pep criticize the owner of their respective clubs for the wrong step taking, yes the spoke against the super league but not against the people that hire and pay them.
In as much tradition of each club, league, fan support and love has been abused by this greedy owners we fans also should take part of the blame, we sold ourselves to win by all means by employing our team to always buy and buy players every transfer we demand huge investment, new players even when the ones will bought by July as not yet picked we want them replaced by new players by January. All these demands money and to keep up most teams lures in wealthy business men to our various clubs and wherever a business man goes he only sees profit 80% of them has no loyalty to sport, nor tradition or history just the money they get from it.
Arsenal Fc have apologized for there actions we call all debate this for years to come that they shouldn’t have taken the steps in the first place but truth be told they have taken responsibility for the mistake and apologized whether it was genuine or born out of fans rage they owned it by apologizing, we should all take it to heart even when we don’t trust them again and definitely WANT THEM OUT OF OUR CLUB( WISH I DO) Arsenal Fc well being should always comes first.
We have a big week ahead of us and I Wana believe that the super league debacle should not stop us from supporting the team
Well said about what the other managers have done. All of them were in a no win situation
Hey peeps
Not expecting him to be critical of the owner but maybe don’t lie either ?
I don’t think it was a lie. Most of what people discussed were rumours. We knew that 10 teams would have exclusive access to the league with 5 having the right to earn places. MA clearly stated that a competition without merit is not a competition. Aside from that, the announcement was a train wreck for the precise reason that they never bothered to flesh out the details in any meaningful way.
Arteta has to walk the line between the club’s executives and the fans. It’s incredibly naive to expect him to just say whatever he wants. No manager, even those with de facto tenure, have explicitly criticised their chiefs. I think Arteta’s responses made clear his views without being critical of anyone involved.
Has everyone forgot that even the great Wenger would skirt around questions on Kroenke, and give vague political style answers, and even worse, when directly addressing the fans at AGMs?
Yes Arteta could have gone in hard, but then that’s him done at Arsenal. He would have burnt his bridges with Kroenke.
Why bring Wenger into buddy ?
This is the now ,not the past .
You really do have a raging boner for Wenger