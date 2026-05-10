Arteta reacts to huge VAR decision in Arsenal’s tense West Ham win

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal experienced a “big moment” after the dramatic late VAR decision which denied West Ham an equaliser during the Gunners’ tense 1-0 victory at the London Stadium.

Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal appeared enough to secure the points before chaos unfolded deep into stoppage time.

West Ham thought they had rescued a dramatic equaliser from a late corner, sparking wild celebrations inside the stadium and panic among Arsenal supporters. However, following a VAR review, the goal was ruled out for a foul on David Raya during the build-up.

The decision proved absolutely massive in the context of both the match and Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge.

Arteta on decisive VAR intervention

As reported by beIN SPORTS after the final whistle, Arteta appeared fully aware of just how important that late moment could become.

“If you want to win big things there are moments, and that is a big moment,” the Arsenal manager explained.

🗣️ “If you want to win big things there are moments, and that is a big moment.” Mikel Arteta reacts to today’s crucial 1-0 victory over West Ham!#beINPL #WHUARS #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/OVuh1sSXCI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 10, 2026

While Arsenal supporters celebrated wildly at the final whistle, West Ham players and fans were left furious after seeing their late leveller chalked off.

VAR decisions have dominated headlines throughout the season and this latest intervention will undoubtedly spark debate again, especially given the significance of the result in the title race, and the ramifications on West Ham’s possible relegation at the end of the season.

Arsenal keep finding ways to win under pressure

Arteta will also be delighted by the mentality his side continue to show during high-pressure moments.

Championship-winning teams often survive difficult afternoons and find ways to collect points even when everything is not flowing perfectly.

That is exactly what Arsenal managed to do here.

The Gunners held their nerve during a frantic finish, survived the VAR check and walked away with another enormous victory in the race for the Premier League title.

At this stage of the season, nobody inside Arsenal will care how the points arrive.

Only that they do.

Do you think West Ham were unlucky to see the goal disallowed Gooners, or was the decision correct?

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