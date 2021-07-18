Arteta ready to start heavy spending this summer

Arsenal’s transfer activities are expected to step up a gear now after the Gunners signed Nuno Tavares.

The Gunners have had a quiet transfer window so far with the Portuguese left-back being the only player whose arrival has been confirmed so far.

However, the Daily Mail says his move will be the start of a spending spree and Mikel Arteta is now expected to make a few more additions to his squad before the season starts.

The Athletic reports that they will need a new goalkeeper and they are expected to make an official bid for Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman was relegated with Sheffield United last season, but he is one of the best shot-stoppers in England.

Arsenal could make him their number one ahead of the inconsistent Bernd Leno at the Emirates.

They could land Max Aarons from Norwich City and he is expected to join as a replacement for Hector Bellerin.

Ruben Neves is also being targeted with the report claiming that he is seen as the ideal midfield partner for Thomas Partey. He is currently valued at £35m.

They also plan to give a new deal to Emile Smith Rowe and the report says if they achieve their targets this summer, their lineup would be very different in the 2021/2022 season.