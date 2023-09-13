Arteta really needs to start rotating the Arsenal squad quickly

Arsenal’s squad rotation

We are a month into the new season and Arsenal fans have been left with the same concerns we had last season. With Arsenal competing in four competitions this season, Including the long-awaited return to The Champions League, squad depth and squad rotation is going to be key for us to get far in all four competitions.

With Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey already picking up injuries early, we’ve already been left short. Timber having Champions League experience with Ajax, looked to be the perfect addition to Arteta’s backline this season, but after causing damage to his knee against Nottingham Forrest in our opening match, he is set to miss the whole season. Partey, who had been playing a deeper role for Arteta at the start of the season, to give us more options at the back, ended up picking up a groin injury in training is set to be out till October.

With so many games this season, Arteta is going to need to be able to look to his bench for reinforcements, but for one reason or another, Arteta doesn’t seem to want to do that. In the back end of last season Arteta made some surprising calls, which left us open to injuries and after such a great first half of the season, injuries were ultimately what caused us to fall short of the title.

Does Arteta not trust his bench players? Or is it just the fact he prefers to start his strongest side? Either, either, with a game almost every three days, the squad needs to be rotated and our squad players should and need to be given minutes. Arteta can’t be picking the same side week in week out, or again like last season, will open us up to injuries and problems.

We should be aiming to get silverware this year and I know some put their noses up to the likes of the Carabao cup, but I don’t think we can dismiss any chance for silverware, Arteta needs to come away from this season with at least one trophy and having a strong squad with minutes in their legs could be the key to success.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you worried Arteta won’t rotate the squad enough, opening us up to problems? Or do you think everyone will get their shot throughout the season?

Daisy Mae

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…