Arteta rebrands Arsenal’s substitutes as they continue impressing

Mikel Arteta has rebranded Arsenal’s substitutes as they continue to make an impact off the bench for the Gunners.

Because the team is performing so well, there is little need to change the starting lineup in every game.

This means some players have had more minutes from the start, while others have had to come off the bench to help.

The likes of Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson have made some terrific contributions off the bench this year and now Arteta has a new name for them.

The Gunners gaffer says they are ‘impacters’ and explains via the Daily Mail: ‘It’s something that we wanted to change and I discussed it with a few people. We wanted to find something that is particular for us.

‘Your mentality should be only that: to impact the game to win it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our players have really been making an impact off the bench this season and it is fantastic to see that everyone has a winning mindset.

Sometimes, the impact of the substitutes can win titles and our lads have been superb when they come on.

If we win the league, we would look back at some moments as being pivotal to our success.

