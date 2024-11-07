Arteta reckons Arsenal’s result against Inter Milan was harsh on their performance

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed mixed emotions following his team’s narrow 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in their Champions League clash. Despite the unfavourable result, Arteta found much to appreciate in his team’s performance, lauding their intensity, attitude, and overall dominance against the reigning Italian champions. The Gunners displayed strong form throughout the match, maintaining control and creating numerous chances that could have easily altered the outcome had they been converted. However, Inter’s staunch defence kept Arsenal from capitalising on their opportunities, allowing them to narrowly escape with a victory.

Reflecting on the game, Arteta spoke to Arsenal Media about his pride in the team’s response to the recent loss against Newcastle United, emphasising the progress shown in their approach. Arteta noted, “The worst thing of the night, for sure, is the result, because the performance, the attitude, the dominance that we showed against one of the best teams in Europe in this stadium, I haven’t seen it in all the other games that I’ve watched.” He highlighted that while Arsenal’s execution was commendable, they needed to be more clinical in front of goal to secure the result their performance deserved. He also shared frustration over two critical decisions—most notably, the controversial penalty call—that he felt heavily influenced the game’s trajectory.

Arsenal had hoped to get back to winning ways after their Premier League loss to Newcastle, and they showed significant improvement in this match. They effectively contained Inter’s attack for most of the game, showcasing a well-organised defence and a determined midfield. Yet, their inability to convert key chances ultimately cost them, highlighting a critical area for improvement as they aim to sharpen their finishing. Arteta’s remarks reflect both optimism and a realistic acknowledgement of areas that need focus.

Looking ahead, Arsenal will aim to carry this renewed energy and confidence into their upcoming Premier League fixture against Chelsea. If they can replicate the intensity and control seen in Milan, Arteta’s side will be well-positioned to secure a positive result. The manager’s pride in the team’s approach signals his belief in their potential to bounce back stronger, and Arsenal fans can remain hopeful that these performances will soon translate into the results they deserve.