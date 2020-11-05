Arteta reckons Molde is probably the toughest team in their group

Arsenal will take on Molde in the Europa League this evening. The game will be their third group game of the campaign and arguably their toughest, Mikel Arteta reckons.

Arsenal is the favourites to reach the next round as the leaders of this group, however, the Gunners will face serious competition from the Norwegians.

Just like Arsenal, Molde has won their two group games against Rapid Wien and Dundalk ahead of this match.

With both teams neck and neck, the Gunners know that they will have to win this game if they are serious about getting to the next phase of the competition.

Molde comes to the Emirates with wins from their last six games in all competitions.

Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta recognises the task ahead for his team and the Spaniard has lots of compliments for his team’s opponents.

He claims that they are a very organised team that is physically strong before he called them probably their toughest opponents in the group.

He said via Football London: “Their strengths are they work really well as a team. They are a strong, physical well-organised team. Defensively really hard to beat when they get in a middle low block, with some creative players who are dangerous in the final third. A real threat from set pieces as well. The table is really tight, we both won the games so it will probably be the most difficult team we play so far in the competition.”