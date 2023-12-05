Arteta reckons the quality of this season’s title race “has gone another level up”

After 14 games, it is indisputable that Arsenal have reestablished themselves as legitimate title contenders. However, Mikel Arteta believes this season could be the most competitive due to the rise in quality, and he is certain that only absolute perfection will enable him to lead Arsenal to glory come May 2024.

The Arsenal boss said, “(On whether his team is better than they were last season) I don’t know; it’s different. The league is different as well. The level has gone another level up, and you can see it. I was watching a lot of games yesterday afternoon, and it’s incredible how game state changes and momentum changes in games.

“The quality the opponents have, the quality of the managers… it’s a really really tough league, and we don’t know how it’s going to continue, but at the moment we are in a good place, and tomorrow we want to be in a better place. To do that, we’re going to have to play really well tomorrow.”

Last season may have concluded with disappointments, but they now have a second opportunity to redeem themselves. With 33 points going into their match against Luton, Arsenal had cemented their position at the top of the title race thanks to their win over Wolves over the weekend, Manchester City’s draw with Spurs, and Liverpool’s victory over Fulham. With these results, Arsenal led Liverpool by two points and Manchester City by three.

This margin at the top could widen if Arsenal defeats Luton as anticipated, and hopefully Liverpool drops points against Sheffield and Villa defeats Man City (or even draws with them).

Even though the league is more intense, over the next few weeks, Arsenal cannot afford to drop points. They, in my opinion, have only sunnier days ahead. Given that they have thus far managed to deal with what has been thrown at them in the league, they’ve amassed one victory after another.

