Arteta reflects on Gyökeres: “We have to provide more for him”

Mikel Arteta conceded that Arsenal have to provide more for Viktor Gyökeres moving forward, after a very quiet display in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City. The Sweden international completed the full 90 minutes against the champions, but was largely kept at bay throughout. He harried and pressed non-stop and kept making runs in behind, but it was an underwhelming showing nonetheless. He had the least touches of any player on the pitch (22), with the following statistics standing out:

6 passes completed

0 shots on goal

0 ground duels won

2/4 aerial duels

13 times possession lost

Arteta calls for more service

Speaking about his performance after the game, Arteta admitted Arsenal must give Gyökeres greater support.

“Well there were a lot of very good balls in the box, especially I remember three of them that he was very, very close to doing against City,” he told the media. “To have very big open chances is extremely difficult, but he’s certainly trying his best and trying to do that and we have to provide more for him, that’s it. There were a lot of situations where the chances were there and then the final pass was missing today. In many moments it was very, very open.”

Gyökeres still finding his feet

The striker would have had every right to feel frustrated on Sunday. Time and again he made runs in behind, but was rarely picked out by his teammates. Across all Arsenal’s games this season, there has been a tendency to overlook those movements, which is becoming a concern. The team selection did not help his cause either, with a fairly conservative midfield three leaving the Gunners short of creativity in the first half.

As much as Arsenal need to play to his strengths, Gyökeres will also have to improve individually. His hold-up play remains inconsistent and there are concerns about his use of possession.

That said, there are plenty of positives to take from his early season. His insatiable desire to score goals has been well documented, and three goals in five Premier League matches is a respectable return for a newcomer.

What did you make of Mikel Arteta’s assessment.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…