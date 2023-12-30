Arteta refuses to be drawn on possible striker signing

Following a frustrating encounter on Thursday night in which the Gunners failed to capitalise on chances that would have easily seen them avert a 2-0 loss to the Hammers, many Gooners expected Arteta to hint at a striker signing after seeing Arsenal’s front men draw blank after blank during the match.

Unfortunately, Mikel Arteta was tight-lipped about his striker signing plans.

Arsenal haven’t been clinical in games, and many have been convinced for weeks that they need to buy a confirmed top hitman. Despite this, Mikel Arteta says he loves the players he has and believes that with additional training, he can boost their confidence and get them back in great shape and firing.

“It’s what it is. We have to try to generate. If we don’t score with 30 shots, then we have to do 50 or 60 to try to score. That’s the only thing. I can’t imagine a game where we have more touches in the box, more dominance, and less situations for the opponent against a really good West Ham side,” said Arteta after the game, as per Football London.

“Today, though, it wasn’t enough to win the game.

“All we have is the players we have, the players I love the most. What we have to do is try to get better situations, more training, raise the confidence, and that’s it. They’ve done it.”

Arsenal’s winter transfer activity has been shrouded in secrecy. Ivan Toney, Santiago Gimenez, Viktor Gyokeres, and Dominic Solanke are just a few of the strikers who have been linked with a move to the Emirates. But the question is if Arsenal, which is eager to comply with FFP, can pull off a headline-grabbing deal for their attack.

In any case, what do you make of Mikel Arteta’s words?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…