Arteta refuses to blame David Raya for Luton errors – but the fans will

David Raya had a “bad day at the office” against Luton, and most Gooners blamed him for almost costing them a win. But, after the game, Arteta wasn’t keen to criticise his goalkeeper, or at least that’s what I felt when I heard him say, “We have to defend better the situations as a team. There are certain things leading to the goals, and it’s not about blaming; we have never done it, and we’re not going to do it now,” Arteta told reporters when asked about Raya’s display.
“It’s about how the team reacts to that, because it’s going to happen, and I love that response.”
Mikel Arteta clearly did not want to criticise David Raya for the two errors that could have resulted in his team dropping points to Luton Town; fortunately, I am not him; Raya should just style up.
In a game that Arsenal should have easily won by a large goal margin, Luton are suffering from an injury crisis, plus they are not on Arsenal’s level on paper; they only ended up winning by one goal. They were leading 2-1 at halftime and must have hoped to come back and add goals while limiting Luton to just that one lucky goal. However, in the 49th minute, Raya was caught out of position from a corner, and Elijah Adeboyo scored to tie the game at 2-2. Raya was again at fault moments later, diving over a Ross Barkley shot that put the hosts ahead.
Raya was lucky, as Kai Havertz and Declan Rice scored to see Arsenal win the game 4-3.
Yes, Arsenal won, but don’t you think they could have avoided being the team that allowed Luton Town to score three goals in a Premier League game for the first time?
Arsenal’s next opponent is Villa, who poses an attacking danger. Raya is Arteta’s first option, which we respect, but in that game, Arteta should go with Ramsdale. The Englishman plays with passion; he makes mistakes, yes, but not because of being as jumpy as Raya is from minute one.
Arteta may refuse to blame Raya for the debacle but I am sure the fans will have noticed big time that he is simply not up to scratch. I peronally haven’t seen any exceptional goalkeeping qualities that demonstrate Raya is superior to Ramsdale, have you?.
Raya has been subpar at best. Only his foot has been great, not his goalkeeping, which in the end should be the main objective.
It’s time to give Ramsdale a chance, don’t you think so?
Daniel O
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Praise in public, criticise in private, one of the rules of management. Arteta didn’t praise, he kind of dodged the question, but he likely criticised in private. It’s called good management. Having said that, I’m not the manager so I can publicly and quite happily, blame Raya for two terrible goals.
Christmas came too early for David but i’m confident he’ll get back up.
Yes Admin Pat, fortunately you are not Arteta otherwise we would be relegated. Do keep up the criticisms though it will only make you look like a fool if we do win the title. Imagine as you say, Arteta does play Ramsdale (who made 3 baby errors against Brentford and was lucky to not concede) against Aston Villa and does the same mistakes he did against Brentford? We could lose by a cricket score because Aston Villa can be clinical. Stop your nonesense, it’s yours and other non “real” Arsenal fans that make our keepers nervous because of criticisms. Back all players to the hilt and give them confidence. Remember the silly criticisms of Kai Havertz? Looking stupid now.
Last week Arteta was quoted when he highlighted the need for defenders to be able to defend, first and foremost.In the same vein, a professional goalkeeper, should command his box with his presence and be adept at taking crosses and shotstopping. In the modern day game it would seem be has to be very comfortable with the ball at his feet so he effectively becomes an additional outfield player to retain possession.Since his arrival at Arsenal, Raya has not impressed me in any of the fundamental requirements, and unfortunately for Arsenal Ramsdale ,to me is also lacking in these areas.In essence, while there has rightly been a clamour to strengthen our midfield area, and to add some fire power up front, sadly we could well be obliged to recruit a top quality stopper next season.Deep down, Arteta will, I am sure recognise the failings of his two major goalkeepers and certainly, I sincerely hope he does not take up the option to sign Raya on a permanent basis.
I thought they already had?