Arteta refuses to blame David Raya for Luton errors – but the fans will

David Raya had a “bad day at the office” against Luton, and most Gooners blamed him for almost costing them a win. But, after the game, Arteta wasn’t keen to criticise his goalkeeper, or at least that’s what I felt when I heard him say, “We have to defend better the situations as a team. There are certain things leading to the goals, and it’s not about blaming; we have never done it, and we’re not going to do it now,” Arteta told reporters when asked about Raya’s display.

“It’s about how the team reacts to that, because it’s going to happen, and I love that response.”

Mikel Arteta clearly did not want to criticise David Raya for the two errors that could have resulted in his team dropping points to Luton Town; fortunately, I am not him; Raya should just style up.

In a game that Arsenal should have easily won by a large goal margin, Luton are suffering from an injury crisis, plus they are not on Arsenal’s level on paper; they only ended up winning by one goal. They were leading 2-1 at halftime and must have hoped to come back and add goals while limiting Luton to just that one lucky goal. However, in the 49th minute, Raya was caught out of position from a corner, and Elijah Adeboyo scored to tie the game at 2-2. Raya was again at fault moments later, diving over a Ross Barkley shot that put the hosts ahead.

Raya was lucky, as Kai Havertz and Declan Rice scored to see Arsenal win the game 4-3.

Yes, Arsenal won, but don’t you think they could have avoided being the team that allowed Luton Town to score three goals in a Premier League game for the first time?

Arsenal’s next opponent is Villa, who poses an attacking danger. Raya is Arteta’s first option, which we respect, but in that game, Arteta should go with Ramsdale. The Englishman plays with passion; he makes mistakes, yes, but not because of being as jumpy as Raya is from minute one.

Arteta may refuse to blame Raya for the debacle but I am sure the fans will have noticed big time that he is simply not up to scratch. I peronally haven’t seen any exceptional goalkeeping qualities that demonstrate Raya is superior to Ramsdale, have you?.

Raya has been subpar at best. Only his foot has been great, not his goalkeeping, which in the end should be the main objective.

It’s time to give Ramsdale a chance, don’t you think so?



Daniel O

