Arteta refuses to comment on Pep Guardiola’s “disrespect” of Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has no interest in the comments made by his friend and mentor, Pep Guardiola, about Arsenal.

Guardiola appeared to have accused Arsenal of not being a good example of a team off the field of play after his team’s recent problems with Financial Fair Play.

Manchester City has just had their two-season UEFA Champions League ban overturned on appeal.

It appeared that the Cityzens believe that Arsenal had an interest in ensuring that they stayed banned and that wasn’t received well by Guardiola. He was also not happy that Arsenal took Arteta away from him mid-season.

Speaking after Arsenal dumped his team out of the FA Cup, Guardiola had said: “The opponents always deserve my respect and credit,”

“And Arsenal, I have all the respect for what they are on the pitch – not much off the pitch – but on the pitch, a lot. So congratulations to them and good luck in the final.”

Arsenal fans have been incensed by those comments from the former Barcelona man, and it was natural that Arteta will be asked to react to that when he spoke to the press, and he was.

The Spaniard was asked by the Express what he thought about the comments and he straightforward said: “I’m sorry but I’m not going to comment on that,”

Arteta remains good friends with Guardiola and learned his managerial trade under the former Barcelona boss at Manchester City before he became Arsenal’s manager late last year.