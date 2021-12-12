Arteta refuses to confirm Aubameyang as keeping Arsenal captaincy

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped from the playing squad that took on Southampton yesterday, and his role as Arsenal captain is now coming into question.

This isn’t the first time that manager Mikel Arteta has had to drop him from the team, leaving him as an unused substitute in a win over Tottenham last season, and he will surely not be happy that he has had to make the decision to leave him out of the squad entirely this weekend.

Arteta hasn’t shied away from taking decisions for the better of the team, shunning Matteo Guendouzi previously, and it can’t hurt that both times he has had to drop Auba, we have won the matches.

The boss has kept his cards close to his chest on whether he will move to strip PEA of the captaincy after the latest incident however, despite the press pushing for answers on the absentee.

Whilst giving his post-match press conference as quoted on the club’s official website, Arteta was asked if Auba would keep the captaincy after his latest punishment, but he didn’t want to be drawn in to answer.

“Let’s talk about the game,” he said. “I tried to explain why it was, and I did it frankly. I’m not going to say anything else, I’m going to focus on the performance and the quality that was on the pitch.”

I personally think it is a no-brainer. Auba isn’t just breaking the rules, but he clearly believes he is unto a law of his own. The team does not evolve around him, and as he has shown one-too-many times in recent seasons, he is no longer the superstar that we need. That being said, I’m not sure Arteta will have the balls to risk his form staying down with a bust Christmas schedule ahead, needing all hands on deck.

If he isn’t able to be the captain that leads by example, than he has no other leadership qualities that are helping the team. He isn’t the type to scream and shout orders, nor is he the reader of the game that bring shape and discipline to the side. The only leadership skills he shows as one of our experienced players is to lead by example, enjoying his football and spreading that through the team. Something we have been missing in recent weeks, and we have many more leaders in the side who can step up into that role.

Do you disagree? Does anyone believe Auba should still be captain? Should Arteta be shrewd and give him December to show he is deserving of the captaincy?

Patrick

