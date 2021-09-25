Arteta refuses to confirm Lacazette’s involvement against Tottenham

Mikel Arteta has refused to confirm if Alexandre Lacazette will be involved in Arsenal’s match against Tottenham at the weekend.

The Frenchman started and scored a goal as the Gunners eliminated AFC Wimbledon from the Carabao Cup in midweek.

He has been struggling to get minutes in the Premier League this season after entering the new campaign with a covid-19 infection.

Lacazette will be out of a contract at Arsenal in the summer and in what seems a clear sign he is unwanted by the club, they haven’t offered him a new one.

Arteta also seems to be preparing his team without the Frenchman in the picture and as he spoke on several issues ahead of their north London derby against Tottenham, he was asked about the striker’s involvement in the game.

He said, as quoted by the club’s website: “Everybody has a chance. We will not reveal what we will do in terms of the line up but obviously there are a few positions we are addressing and will try to make the right decisions.”

Lacazette has two goals and one assist in two league cup matches this season, but he has played just 31 minutes of Premier League football so far.