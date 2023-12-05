Arteta refuses to deny that the Ramsdale to Newcastle rumours are true

There has been much talk about the possibility that Aaron Ramsdale may be leaving in January on loan to try and secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s England team to contest the Euros next summer, and the rumours have accelerated since the Newcastle keeper Nick Pope was sidelined this week.
So it was little surprise that Mikel Arteta was asked the question by Eurosport in his pre-Luton press conference yesterday. This was his response: “I want Aaron with us.
“I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us.
“We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That’s the intention that we have.”
“He’s willing to play. Like any player, he wants to play for Arsenal,” Arteta added. “That’s what he wants to do. Then the other is a consequence.
“And as well for England, it’s not like he has started a lot of games, so hopefully we can help him be better here so then he can play for England.”
But, having said that, the Gaffer refused to confirm that Ramsdale would still be with the Gunners after the January window. When pushed on the current rumours, Arteta stated: “I won’t do that to any player. Any player,” he said. “I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years.
“I won’t say that no player is going to go to Newcastle. Or no member of the staff either. I won’t say it. If you say yes or no, I won’t say it.
“I cannot guarantee that nobody is going to be leaving in January. For Newcastle or any other club. So it is a no.”
Well that was the longest “No Comment” I have heard in a long time, but it is surely worrying that he didn’t categorically say that Ramsdale is definitely not leaving in January, and his words will only fuel the rumours even further.
What do you think of Arteta’s reaction to the Ramsdale questions?
Newcastle are absolutely desperate for a keeper, and in January they know they’ll have to pay more. Really good opportunity for us to make a nice little profit on Ramsdale.
Will be sad to see him go, but Raya is clearly first choice now, and the longer Ramsdale doesn’t play the more his value drops.
We could even get De Gea in on a free for 6 months, and use the Ramsdale money to help sign a quality DM/CM, and if there’s money left over, a striker as well.
You already said it you just didn’t realise, makes a lot more sense for Newcastle to go for De Gea than anyone else.
Logically…..why wouldn’t they go for a short term contract with free agent De Gea while doing proper analysis on who they want/need long term?
They may do, but De Gea is not a top quality keeper, and hasn’t played a competitive game for around 6 months. He’s too much a risk as your first choice.
Ramsdale might not be top drawer either, but he was excellent last season, and still has huge potential.
Obviously a loan makes more sense for Newcastle, especially if there’s FFP issues, but a loan would make no sense for us.
YOU ASK “WHY”!?
I answer you , its because RAMSDALE IS A FAR SUPERIOR keeper to the error prone De Gea.
AND ALL AMBITIOUS CLUBS, naturally seek the BEST keeper available. Unless they are stupid, which Newcasle and esp their manager is definitely NOT!
Good idea. I really want Ramsdale to stay and fight for his place, but he needs to play more games for Euro
Gai, sincerely a keeper can only fight for his place when given a chance. I want Ramsdale to stay but the truth is two quality goal keepers rarely stay in same team. The track record of Arteta with keepers shows Ramsdale will eventually leave. As good as Martinez was keeping and winning FA Cup with Arsenal he couldn’t replace Leno but left. And Leno same with Ramsdale.
I hope Arteta will be fair to Ramsdale, by giving him UCL and FA Cup games
MA doesn’t care about being fair just being ruthless. With respect to Ramsdale, at least in his judgement, he has already been ruthless for the sake of the club. I suspect that UCL and FA Cup games are no different (regardless of the norm) in his mind unless they do not have an impact (such as the upcoming PSV match).
I think Ramsdale still has a chance to regain his place in the starting lineup, because Arsenal haven’t signed Raya permanently and Raya could get injured
I always liked Ramsdale, but he blew his chance to get back into the team. Unless Raya gets injured, it makes sense for him to look elsewhere. As for Arsenal, he could fetch a nice sum of money so cashing-in could be a decent option for everyone. Otherwise he’d be awesome to have as a No.2.
I would suggest, withb firmness, that it is obvious that RAMSDALE will be leaving us in JANUARY.
IMO, this was always known all along by Aaron himself and by MA. And by the more perceptive fans among our fanbase who could see, once it wa made clear that RAYA was first choice, that a keeper of RAMSDALES considerable talent was NEVER going to accept being second best. NOR SHOULD HE!!
I do not blame him in the least and thought it was going to happen, from the point he was made clear second choice.
The ONLY doubt I had was whether it would happen in JANUARY OR NEXT SUMMER.
BUT IT WAS CERTAINLY ALWAYS GOING TO HAPPEN, MY FRIENDS!
SIGH!
We can only wish Arron Ramsdale the best wherever he ends up in January.
Keep him! I’m tired of seeing our “cast-offs” lifting titles elsewhere as we scramble for the newest ‘shiniest toy” which normally never ends well. Some on here seem to have forgotten this painful lesson. Eff the money argument, selling Ramsdale to Newcastle not only strengthens them but also gives them an edge over us! That’s how it’s gonna pan out, I can see it, I can feel it. It’s shocking how shortsighted some of us can be! We have quite a few freeloaders on more than 100k, how about we get rid of them and play Rambo in cup competitions and a few league games? Martinez has improved Villa, I cant Imagine what Ramsdale will do to Newcastle.
F.I.A.J I think most fans would prefer to keep Ramsdale but as I said in earlier posts, the fact is Raya has been a long-term project and Arron has been cast aside, sadly he has no choice but to leave.