Arteta refuses to deny that the Ramsdale to Newcastle rumours are true

There has been much talk about the possibility that Aaron Ramsdale may be leaving in January on loan to try and secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s England team to contest the Euros next summer, and the rumours have accelerated since the Newcastle keeper Nick Pope was sidelined this week.

So it was little surprise that Mikel Arteta was asked the question by Eurosport in his pre-Luton press conference yesterday. This was his response: “I want Aaron with us.

“I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us.

“We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That’s the intention that we have.”

“He’s willing to play. Like any player, he wants to play for Arsenal,” Arteta added. “That’s what he wants to do. Then the other is a consequence.

“And as well for England, it’s not like he has started a lot of games, so hopefully we can help him be better here so then he can play for England.”

But, having said that, the Gaffer refused to confirm that Ramsdale would still be with the Gunners after the January window. When pushed on the current rumours, Arteta stated: “I won’t do that to any player. Any player,” he said. “I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years.

“I won’t say that no player is going to go to Newcastle. Or no member of the staff either. I won’t say it. If you say yes or no, I won’t say it.

“I cannot guarantee that nobody is going to be leaving in January. For Newcastle or any other club. So it is a no.”

Well that was the longest “No Comment” I have heard in a long time, but it is surely worrying that he didn’t categorically say that Ramsdale is definitely not leaving in January, and his words will only fuel the rumours even further.

What do you think of Arteta’s reaction to the Ramsdale questions?

