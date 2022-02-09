Mikel Arteta has spoken to the press ahead of Thursday’s Premier League encounter with Wolves, and has refused to rule Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu out of the fixture.

The Japan international’s has just two competitive fixtures under his belt in 2022 thus far, featuring against Liverpool on January 20 despite not being back to 100%, before being ruled out for the international break also.

Charles Watts this week revealed that the defender hasn’t been seen much in training in the build up to the PL clash on Thursday, naming him as a doubt for the fixture, and manager Mikel Arteta has also commented on the situation.

Arteta on Tomiyasu: "He’s there. He had a recurring injury so we had to be careful with him. He’s been training hard. Let’s see if he’s available for Thursday."https://t.co/pkPn34ujAK — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 9, 2022

Tomiyasu will be a boost to our selection if he can feature, but I hope we aren’t considering taking any risks on him, as he will be important to our run-in, and we can manage without him at present.

The 23 year-old has already proved his worth to our side, but should he miss out White will likely fill in for him at right-back as he has done previously this term to good effect.

Patrick