According to Football.London, Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out the possibility of Granit Xhaka captaining Arsenal again in the future, despite the fact that the Swiss star was stripped of the responsibility earlier in the season.
The football world was taken back at the end of October after Xhaka’s furious outburst towards some Arsenal fans during our draw against Crystal Palace.
As well as being stripped of the armband, Xhaka’s heated actions ultimately led to him being exiled from the team for a month.
The 27-year-old has found his way back into the team more recently, and his brilliant performance against rivals Manchester United could hint that he’s found a new lease of life under Arteta.
Here’s what Arteta had to say when quizzed about Xhaka wearing the armband in the future:
“I don’t know, time will tell that. Now he’s happy to stay here, he’s completely committed and that’s a big plus today.”
Arteta’s comments on Xhaka also seem to confirm that the midfielder won’t be leaving the Gunners during the January transfer window.
If Xhaka can turn in some good performances for the remainder of the season, do you think that he has the chance to win back the fans?
With Arteta’s recent praise of Xhaka, it seems like the entire saga surrounding the Swiss star has finally closed, the ace can now focus on his football.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
If Auba leaves in the summer and xhaka keeps up the kind of performance he displayed against chelsea and united, he should be re-instated but without Auba leaving, I think taking the arm band from him will create a divided dressing room among the players
Agree
His performance has improved because of Arteta’s system
Definitely not, should not have been captain in the first place. Hopefully he will be gone in the summer anyway.
Irrespective of his performances?
It depends on who we may sign in the future, who knows we may sign a perfect leader either this window or in the summer but I’m with whom ever it is, as long as they just there gut for the team.
I agree with you