Arteta remains open-minded on the future of impressive loanee

William Saliba has been one of Arsenal’s most impressive loanees in this campaign, but this isn’t the first time he is doing well out on loan.

The Frenchman spent the second half of last season on loan at Nice and impressed before returning to Arsenal.

In response, the Gunners signed Ben White from Brighton and sent him back out on loan to Olympique Marseille where he has been in fine form for most of this campaign.

The Frenchman is highly-rated in his homeland and he has thrived against top opponents like Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi this season.

Has he done enough to earn an Arsenal shirt next season? Only one man can answer that question and that is Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard has enjoyed good performances from his current squad and has the right to decide if Saliba stays or leaves the Emirates again.

When asked if the youngster would have played against Leeds if he had stayed at Arsenal, the gaffer said via Sun Sports: “If, but he’s not.

“At the moment he’s there and he played a different game that week.

“He continues to do what he needs to which is play a lot of games and play well.”

He was then asked if Saliba can expect to fight his way into the Arsenal first-team next season, he added: “That’s a decision that we will make next summer.

“He’s our player and naturally that will happen. We’ll have to sit down and decide what the best next step is.”

From his performances in France, Saliba has done more than enough to warrant a first-team place at Arsenal next season.

However, Arteta has the final say on who can and who cannot be in his team.

The defender can only hope he has done enough to earn the trust of his manager, otherwise he would probably be sent out on loan again or even be sold by the Gunners in the summer.