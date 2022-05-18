Arteta reportedly wants player that has flopped at Barcelona

Arsenal will reportedly return to sign Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti this summer as Mikel Arteta searches for more defensive cover.

The Gunners have invested in Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last two summer transfer windows and that is one reason they have improved in this campaign.

However, Rob Holding is the only serious cover they have for both centre-backs, and they need more options for that position.

The Gunners expect William Saliba to return from his loan spell at Olympique Marseille in the summer, but The Daily Star claims they are still in the market for another centre back.

It then claims they could move for Umtiti, who was close to a January move to the Emirates, only to break his toe.

The France international is available for transfer as Barca bolsters their options at the back.

They will be happy to offload him to Arsenal, and this could see him join Arteta’s men inexpensively.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Umtiti has struggled to be in his best form at Barca recently partly because of persistent injury problems.

This should also be enough reason for Arsenal to consider him too risky to sign.

We need players that will make instant contributions to our team when they join the club, and it doesn’t seem we can achieve that with the former Lyon player.