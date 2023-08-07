Arteta gives special praise to two Arsenal players after Wembley win over Man City

The Arsenal players made us wait until the dying minutes of the Community Shield before completing a fabulous comeback win against the Treble winners. But, BOY, was it worth the wait.
Mikel Arteta won this trophy for the second time, and of course he was in an excellent mood after the game: “It feels great. I don’t think it gets much better than winning a trophy in Wembley against the best team in the world, and to do it the way we’ve done it. It’s really encouraging, I think we had some great moments in the game, especially in the first half with three massive chances but unfortunately when you don’t put them away, you know what can happen.”
When talking about our “three massive chances” there were two of them that fell to our new signing Kai Havertx, and he was still pleased with the ex-Chelsea player’s performance. He was asked if Havertz was impressive in the match: “Yes I think so. He was superb, the way he pressed and how intelligent he is to try and understand certain spaces and the timing of it, he was great and got in great positions to score. He was unlucky not to score but he was very physical when he needed to be, so I was very pleased with him.”
The second player he was extra pleased with was Aaron Ramsdale, who did not let the rumours about Raya joining us to be masterful between the sticks, especially in the shootout. Arteta stated: “He was great and we practised penalties a lot on purpose in pre-season to be ready for this just in case. We went through disappointments against Manchester United where we didn’t stop any of that, and that was the learning curve that sometimes it’s needed to get the right result and I think he was superb.”
To be fair, there were some great performances all round, and it should certainly boost our confidence for the new season.
Bring on Forest next week!!
Think the gaffer feels the need to motivate these two players who are at a delicate stage of their development, maybe he’s doing a little Management as well.
They are two Arsenal players under pressure born out of totally different circumstances.
I am more optimistic this season than ever before. Lack of CF apart, we have a very strong squad capable of challenging on all fronts.
It has been so long since our squad looking like that. As long as he keeps learning from his mistakes Arteta may reach or even surpass Pep’s level as a coach.
So there we are to all the anti Havertz brigade “he was superb”Time to get off the guy’s back or take issue with our Manager?
Grandad…I suspect that even if Havertz scored a hat trick in a game certain people on here will slag him down and say he should have scored 5. I thought he played well, yes, missed a couple of chances but all players do. I think he will fit in well.
I will bet Havertz to score two or more goals against Nottingham forest the way he played against a strong Man city team was so impressive so i expect him to get more chances to score against lesser teams.
My MOTM was Ramsdale
Havertz played well as our main pivot, but I think he needs to improve his high-pressing effort
Saliba, and Timber were immense in defence, especially that pass from defence to Odegaard from Saliba, Timber’s trickery on the ball was great, I think we saw the best of Ramsdale and the worst when he nearly got caught on the ball, almost caught off his line and he ball to the City player in the second half, but his saves were fantastic, especially the one-handed save from the header, and he finally saved a penalty. Martinelli struggled a bit and I would have brought on Trossard sooner, such an intelligent player, but overall not bad. Pep may say it wasn’t an important match, but the look on his face when Trossard’s deflected goal went in was a peach. It was a good confidence booster, now to do it in the PL to them
Saliba completely nullified Haaland
I believe Timber won all his ground duels. He was great, but a smart manager of a big EPL team would likely exploit his aerial weakness in the future
Havertz did ok but Ramsdale was his usual terrifying self when in possession of the ball and Timber was the best player on the pitch by a country mile.
Timber was MOTM by far, not even close I agree with you. Probably the most impressive of all in the preseason, looks a real talent.
White and Zinchenko should feel a bit nervous, this lad may be hard to unseat for starts.
White was great all around, and if Timber can add a bit of offense Zinchenko might struggle to get in. So far I’d rather see Timber in than Zinchenko.
Rice adds to the midfield and Timber adds the defense, Zinchenko better up his defense if he wants to be a starter.
I know it’s early days, but Timber could have a Saliba type impact to our defense this year.
Ben, in reality, while Timber was superb defensively, he was not productive going forward, which is not surprising, given that he has made his reputation as a centre back.It’s early days, but I think he could turn out to be one of the best buys we have made for some time.
Yes Ben your right