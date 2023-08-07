Arteta gives special praise to two Arsenal players after Wembley win over Man City

The Arsenal players made us wait until the dying minutes of the Community Shield before completing a fabulous comeback win against the Treble winners. But, BOY, was it worth the wait.

Mikel Arteta won this trophy for the second time, and of course he was in an excellent mood after the game: “It feels great. I don’t think it gets much better than winning a trophy in Wembley against the best team in the world, and to do it the way we’ve done it. It’s really encouraging, I think we had some great moments in the game, especially in the first half with three massive chances but unfortunately when you don’t put them away, you know what can happen.”

When talking about our “three massive chances” there were two of them that fell to our new signing Kai Havertx, and he was still pleased with the ex-Chelsea player’s performance. He was asked if Havertz was impressive in the match: “Yes I think so. He was superb, the way he pressed and how intelligent he is to try and understand certain spaces and the timing of it, he was great and got in great positions to score. He was unlucky not to score but he was very physical when he needed to be, so I was very pleased with him.”

The second player he was extra pleased with was Aaron Ramsdale, who did not let the rumours about Raya joining us to be masterful between the sticks, especially in the shootout. Arteta stated: “He was great and we practised penalties a lot on purpose in pre-season to be ready for this just in case. We went through disappointments against Manchester United where we didn’t stop any of that, and that was the learning curve that sometimes it’s needed to get the right result and I think he was superb.”

To be fair, there were some great performances all round, and it should certainly boost our confidence for the new season.

Bring on Forest next week!!

