Arteta responds to Maresca’s comments on Chelsea’s title stance

Enzo Maresca recently suggested that Chelsea are not yet in a position to be considered genuine contenders for the Premier League title. Despite this, the Blues have emerged as the closest rivals to Arsenal on the league table and may prove to be their strongest challengers as Liverpool and Manchester City struggle for consistency.

Arsenal regard Chelsea as one of the sides capable of competing for the title, yet Maresca has avoided placing such expectations on his players. He prefers to label them as pretenders rather than challengers, a stance that helps to reduce pressure and keep external focus away from his team. Mikel Arteta, however, disagrees with that assessment and has addressed the Chelsea manager’s remarks directly.

Arteta Responds to Maresca

Chelsea have been among the highest spending clubs in the Premier League over recent seasons, assembling a squad that many believe should be competing at the top end of the table. Arteta recognises their strength and does not view them as outsiders in the title conversation.

Speaking via Sports Illustrated, the Arsenal manager said, “I think we are all there, and they are there because they fully deserve what they have done in the last few years.

“I think the squad that they assembled, the numbers that they have, the quality that they have, the number of coaches they have, it makes sense that what is happening there is very, very positive and they deserve to be there.”

Chelsea’s Position in the Title Race

Arteta’s comments reflect his belief that Chelsea’s investment, depth, and quality make them a credible threat. While Maresca may prefer to lower expectations, Arsenal’s manager views their progress as the result of deliberate planning and significant squad building.

The contrasting perspectives highlight the psychological battle that accompanies a title race. Arsenal remain focused on maintaining their position at the top, while Chelsea continue to push forward, whether they accept the label of challengers or not.