Arteta responds to suggestions that he did not give game time to young players

After the game against Liverpool, the Arsenal gaffer was asked about the lack of chances for the youngsters and he said, as quoted by The Sun:
“I’m really pleased with all of them. Unfortunately, I wanted to give opportunities to all of them, but we didn’t have enough time to do so, but especially the ones that played, I think they performed & responded incredibly well.
“So that’s something that we take from the tour as well, that we have a lot of talent there that we want to use & they show that they are very much pushing to earn the right to play with us.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have several fine youngsters who clearly have the talent to start playing for our senior team.
However, because we are looking to win a major trophy soon, we will not give as much chance to youngsters as we should.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
There is no doubt the gaffer is poor with kids and the saying you win nothing with kids may well be playing on his mind.
As we enter the final phase of the process, things are only going to get worst as far as the youngsters are concern.
How is he “poor” with kids? It is quite ridiculous to state categorically that there is “no doubt” when we have some of the best young players in world football. We are competing with the best in the world so there are very few who will be at a high enough level to break through.
Loan them out maybe an option to give them more game time other than cup games. I thought that’s what happens anyway.
I would hope if they are good enough they could step up and be loaned out, otherwise they need to be exceptional to go straight into this Arsenal side full of international grade players.
Their are two or three exceptional academy players at the moment that should make the squad I would hope.
Others may need a little more time to develop so should be given the opportunity to be out out on loan to improve and prove themselves to be honest as they could be late developers. I remember reading about Ian Wright starting and developing late in the game. Just my opinion.
He’s been extremely poor with the academy. Look at Smith R, The guy sold to Chelsea who has earned a decent transfer to the just promoted team, Nelson, Nketia, Matinezi and counting. Yet, no premiership after 5 seasons.
I remember that his decision to bench Nketia for Jesus after returning from injury when the boy doing great in Jesus absence was detrimental to the team’s position 3 seasons ago. MA is great, but I think he’s too rigid, with him, the academy will almost likely be walking away considering the way and signal he’s giving to them that they are not good and may not be good enough.
By the way, look at those young boys that Xavi brought to light from Baca’s academy. They are doing great and increasing the financial status of the club. Same can not be said of our gaffer
You’re not seriously comparing La Liga to the Premier League are you ?
Artetas record in cup comps is poor, so even if he did play young players, which he doesn’t, they wouldn’t get a chance. Friendly games are not the games for them. FA cup and cariboo cup are the blooding games. He doesn’t blood them and we don’t go far enough even if we did to try them.