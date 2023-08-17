Arteta responds to the “huge blow” of losing Jurrien Timber on his Arsenal debut

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed everyone’s worst fears about new signing Jurrien Timber, revealing that the young defender’s injury sustained during his Premier League debut is likely to keep him sidelined for the entire season.

The Spanish tactician expressed his deep disappointment for the Dutchman, saying, “It’s a huge blow, especially for him having just joined the club to have the injury that he has is a huge disappointment for him.”

Arteta continued, “Obviously for the team it’s a big blow because we recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident and he’s not going to be in this season for us. We have to adapt, these things happen unfortunately, and we have to move on.”

Timber is excited to make a comeback at the Emirates

Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I've received. I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. Thanks for making me feel at home and see you at The Carpet 🫶🏾 #COYG pic.twitter.com/m1lBqzMKJd — Jurrien Timber (@JurrienTimber) August 16, 2023

The manager’s words highlighted the unexpected and unfortunate nature of injuries in football, stressing the need to adapt and move forward despite the setback.

While Timber’s injury is undoubtedly a setback for the team, it does offer a silver lining for some other players. Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Nuno Tavares, who have been on the periphery of the squad, now find a clearer pathway into the first team due to the former Ajax man’s absence.

This development might prove to be beneficial for these players who were previously linked with potential moves away from the Emirates Stadium.

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, often reshaping team dynamics and providing unexpected opportunities for others to step up. Arsenal will need to regroup and adapt their plans in the absence of Timber for the remainder of the campaign.

Arteta might need to reflect and change some of his philosophies if he wants to get the best of the players, on that side of the pitch.

In the end, how well and fast a manager adapts to his dynamic environment shows his true mettle, that separates him from the ordinary.

Writer – Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…