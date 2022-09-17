Arteta responds to Wenger’s comments about his team

Mikel Arteta has responded to Arsene Wenger’s comments that his team rarely has a weak spot.

Arsenal is one of the strongest clubs in the Premier League now and they have started this season brightly.

The Gunners are top of the league standings after six matches and they have been tipped to finish inside the top four this season.

They alongside, Manchester City have been the most consistent in the division so far and Wenger’s words seem to be true because almost everyone on the team plays their role very well.

However, Arteta believes there is so much more to come from his side and he told reporters, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘It’s great to hear that from Arsene after being with him every single day!

‘But I see a lot of things that we still have to improve on and get better at. We are heading in the right direction but we can become much, much better.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a very strong squad now and we are performing very well, but now is not the time to rest on our laurels.

There are over 30 more league matches to play and we must commit to getting better if we want to remain in the title race by the end of the campaign.

Our next game would be against Brentford and our performance in that match will go a long way in determining what happens after the international break.