Arteta reveals another worrying injury update from Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has shared another concerning fitness update for Arsenal, confirming that David Raya missed the game against Girona due to injury. The news has sparked worry among Gooners, who were surprised to see Neto starting in goal for the match. Many had assumed Raya was simply being rested ahead of the final European league phase game, but Arteta’s comments have clarified the situation.

Neto’s inclusion quickly became a point of contention during the game, particularly after the Brazilian goalkeeper made a costly error that led to Girona’s goal. While Arsenal ultimately secured a 2-1 victory, fans were left frustrated by the mistake, which some feel highlights Neto’s unsuitability for high-stakes matches.

Raya, who has been Arsenal’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper since last season, is seen as one of the team’s most dependable players. His absence was keenly felt, and the hope among fans is that he will recover quickly to return to action. Speaking about the decision to leave Raya out, Arteta addressed the issue directly after the game. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

“Yeah, he’s not fit. Apart from that, if there is a player who deserves a chance, then it’s Neto. He certainly could not play, he is injured and that is it.”

The manager’s comments suggest that Neto’s selection was partly a show of confidence in the Brazilian goalkeeper, though the error will not have helped his case. While Arteta has expressed faith in Neto, it is clear that Raya’s presence brings a level of security and stability that Arsenal fans have grown to rely on.

Neto, to his credit, may improve with more game time, but his performance against Girona has left doubts about whether he can adequately cover for Raya in critical matches. The Gunners will be hoping Raya’s injury is not serious and that their first-choice goalkeeper can return to the lineup soon.

As Arsenal continue their campaign on multiple fronts, the availability of key players like Raya will be essential to maintaining their momentum and ensuring consistent performances across competitions.