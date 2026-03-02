Arteta reveals Arsenal has long been thinking of a winning streak

Arsenal may need to win all of their remaining matches between now and the summer to secure the Premier League title. With Manchester City breathing down their necks, there is virtually no margin for error as the campaign enters its decisive phase.

City’s relentless consistency means every fixture has become a must-win occasion for the Gunners. The Citizens have shown repeatedly that they are capable of putting together long winning runs, applying sustained pressure on those above them. As a result, Arsenal must concentrate solely on their own performances and ensure they continue to collect maximum points.

No Room for Complacency

This is the season many supporters believe Arsenal should claim the league crown, and the opportunity is firmly within their grasp. However, ambition alone will not suffice. The squad must demonstrate resilience, focus and consistency across all competitions if they are to turn expectation into achievement.

Winning every remaining match would guarantee that Manchester City cannot overtake them. That reality is likely to have been discussed within the dressing room, with players fully aware that any slip-up could prove decisive. Remaining at the summit depends entirely on maintaining standards and avoiding dropped points.

Arteta Embraces the Challenge

City have remained in close pursuit, securing victories in fixtures where some may have anticipated a stumble. Yet Arsenal are equally determined, driven by a collective mindset centred on sustaining a winning streak.

Mikel Arteta acknowledged the intensity of the race when he said to Sky Sports, “We had that feeling for a long time. That feeling when you have to continue to win and win and win. You win so many games and it is not enough to open the gap. That is the beauty of this league.”

His remarks capture both the pressure and the appeal of competing at the highest level, where excellence must be maintained without pause.