Arteta reveals Arsenal’s plans for next month

Arsenal are among the clubs that could still make additions during the January transfer window, despite the business they completed in the summer. The Gunners have remained at the top of the EPL and Champions League tables after Christmas and are firmly focused on challenging for both trophies. Their position reflects consistent performances, but recent weeks have presented new challenges that may influence their transfer plans.

Injuries have become a growing concern for the club, even with the depth available in the squad. Several absences have tested Arsenal’s resilience, and the situation has raised questions about whether reinforcements may be required to maintain momentum. While the team have coped admirably so far, there is an awareness that the demands of the second half of the season could expose limitations if the injury issues persist.

Injury concerns are shaping Arsenal’s thinking

Mikel Arteta is determined to ensure his squad remains competitive and physically strong until the end of the campaign. Arsenal have worked hard to manage the situation internally, but the current injury crisis carries the risk of undermining their ambitions if left unaddressed. As a result, the club may feel compelled to strengthen when the calendar year comes to a close.

Traditionally, Arsenal, like many elite clubs, prefer to avoid major activity in the January window. However, circumstances may force a shift in approach. The need to protect their position in domestic and European competitions could outweigh their usual reluctance to act midway through the season.

Arteta addresses January window plans

Arteta was asked directly about the possibility of transfer activity and the club’s preparedness. Speaking via the Daily Mail, he said, “Depending on the availability of certain players, so the window is there.

“I mean, we’re Arsenal and we have to be looking at it like, ‘OK, What do we need?’

“And we have to be actively looking, and then can we do it or not. That’s a different story, but our job is to be always very prepared because something can happen, so hopefully very positive.”

His comments display a pragmatic approach, with Arsenal staying alert to opportunities while prioritising readiness. Whether that results in new arrivals will depend on how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.