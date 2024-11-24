Arteta reveals he knew his players would put on a show after the international break

Mikel Arteta was full of optimism ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Nottingham Forest, especially after key players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard returned fresh, having been withdrawn from international duty. The Arsenal manager’s confidence was well-placed as his team delivered a commanding 3-0 victory, showcasing a dominant and cohesive performance.

Forest, coming into the game with a reputation as the only team to have defeated Liverpool in the league this season, posed a credible threat. However, Arsenal managed the game superbly, asserting their authority early and maintaining control throughout the 90 minutes. The Gunners demonstrated their readiness to compete at a high level, highlighting their focus and tactical preparation under Arteta.

Arteta’s ability to galvanise the team after a challenging period, including injuries and fluctuating performances, was evident. Speaking to Arsenal Media after the match, he expressed his satisfaction with the team’s approach:

“Really happy, I sensed great energy the last 48 hours, the way everybody came back. I sensed a great togetherness and decided to change the situation and go through what has been a different period for us with all the situations that we have come across and the team. Straight away, from the beginning it was dominant, there was an enthusiasm about it. This is what I demand when we score a goal, it should have been another two or three in the first half.”

The result not only underscores Arsenal’s quality but also their ability to respond to challenges with professionalism and flair. The contributions of Saka, who was instrumental in the game, and Odegaard, who orchestrated play from midfield, were particularly noteworthy. These performances further cement their roles as central to Arsenal’s success.

This emphatic win over an in-form Nottingham Forest serves as a statement of intent. Arteta’s team appears rejuvenated, ready to build momentum, and capable of proving their credentials against any opponent. Arsenal fans can take pride in this commanding display as the Gunners continue their quest for consistency and excellence.