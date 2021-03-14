Arteta reveals his blueprint to take Arsenal back to the top

Mikel Arteta is preparing for today’s massive North London Derby and he obviously faced questions about the fact that Tottenham are now consistently above Arsenal in the League, and how the Spaniard is going to close the gap and get back above our noisy neighbours.
He says there is no big secret to success, but it will take some time and planning to emulate the success of the top teams. “You know the successful teams in this country in the last five to 10 years, what they’ve done to become successful. It’s no secret.” Arteta told the Mirror.
“There is not someone who has done something unprecedented, apart from what happened with Leicester a particular year.
“But we have to find a way to do it. If it’s not that way, we have to find another way.
“This isn’t the time to find excuses.
“The way we are going to evolve this squad is not being done in this window.
“It’s going to be a constant thing and it has to be a constant thing.
“It’s not going to stop, so that we’re in the position that after you have to do a massive rebuild, like what we had to do in the last two transfer windows.
“Hopefully, when you are able to do the opposite thing and adjust little things you are going to bring the biggest ability and then just add good quality, any player that comes here has big quality, because that is what the squad demands.”
That sounds like Arteta is fully expecting Stan Kroenke to back him in the transfer market, because we all know that “big quality” players don’t come cheap, but he also expects it to take time.
Some may point out that he has already had 15 months of rebuilding, but considering the extraordinary circumstances of his first year in charge, his plans have been very hard to implement. He said: “In the time I’ve been in the job, the conditions we had of two-and-a-half months in normal circumstances and then a period when you are completely away from the team and then you have very difficult circumstances, it’s not the same as having a year, the same period, in normal circumstances.
“When you talk about the transfer windows, it’s very difficult to explain as well about these transfer windows and how they were dealt with.
“The progression of the team and when we are able to do that?
“I don’t know. If I would know, I would give you a date.
“What I know is that tomorrow it has to be a better team than today.”
“My whole focus is towards that.
“So, looking at that, make the right decision for the next day to be better.
“And then, how we can be as competitive as we have to be in the shortest possible time, making the right decisions?”
So, many fans on here think that he should not be given much more time to bring the club success, but from Arteta’s words, it sounds like he is looking at a much longer project than most of us would like.
The only way we can judge if there is improvement is if he does persuade the management to only buy the “big quality” players that he needs to do his job.
Only time will tell…
Has he not been backed.? He was given Partey, Gabriel, Soares, Mari, Willian and Luis, Cebellos and Ordeegaard on short. He asked for every of these players and we get much more in the future. It is left for him to do his job to identify the players that will be effective in the way he wants to play.
1. The players we have are better than 11th. They can easily finish in the top 4 while challenging for the title with a good tactician. The often said that we have a bad squad is a MYTH and an URBAN LEGEND.
FAKE NEWS!!
2. “But we have to find a way to do it. If it’s not that way, we have to find another way.
Am I wrong in understanding this that he doesn’t know the way yet?
3. The way we are going to evolve this squad is not being done in this window.
They can have 100 windows and results will not change if they don’t spend on right players. Spending big is not necessary. Spending right is the way. You don’t go and sign a 33 years old on 120k a week on a 3 years contract. Such big salary should’ve been invested in a better younger player.
If he is given more time then he should invest in younger players and grow together with them, like Alex Ferguson did.
Arsenal have reported a loss of £ 47.8 million for the financial year from 2019 – 2020, so we can’t expect big signings in the summer. Unless we sell some of our stars first or qualify for Champions League through EL
To be in the position we are today with the squad we have today is tantamount to failure. There isn’t one excuse that can be made to justify the way we are playing and the inconsistent style of football we are spewing out. Starting with Martinez being sold and Leno being kept was and is a blueprint to failure, if that is a microcosm of what Arteta calls improving, we are in trouble. The only way that Arteta can get support is to do far better than he is at this moment and because of our poor season the only thing left is the EL. IF we win it then i will buy into his philosophy and give him time to go into next season and start immediately improving our form and football but at the moment i am far from convinced with a lot of his decisions and what he is doing.
“many fans on here think that he should not be given much more time to bring the club success, but from Arteta’s words, it sounds like he is looking at a much longer project than most of us would like.”
Aha, inject it into the left side cheek of my butt, inject it in my veins, inject it everywhere and let the trophy entitled fans choke while staring. Some of us know he ain’t getting sacked anytime soon, even if he loses the Europa this season, my manager ain’t going no where.. Hehehehe Life’s Good.
I plan to start judging him from day 1 of next season after getting another window, and so will it be. All the moanings about getting rid of him are music to my ears for now. Music that deserves the Grammy today.
Anyway, we have no single first team squad injured. Everyone is fully fit, no sidelines, no cramps, no injury despite the tight schedule. All credits to the medical team. Since we took that Liverpool Dr, it seems they took our injury curse in return
Arteta seems to be saying that until he has a squad like Chelsea Liverpool and City he can not compete.
So why did he take the job when he knew full well the shortcomings of the squad?
Like Frank Lampard the chance to manage at one of his old clubs was too hard to resist.
He then goes on to say we will have to achieve success another way but does not say what this other way is although quality is mentioned several times.
And as usual like all struggling managers says it will “take time”.🙂