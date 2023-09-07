Arteta reveals his conversation with Smith-Rowe “September will be very different.”

Emile Smith Rowe has yet to play in the Premier League this season, though he has been on Arsenal’s bench for their first four league games.

To his fans, this isn’t very pleasant because there was so much anticipation after his fantastic summer, which included playing in the U-21 Euros and helping the England U-21s win it, as well as shining in pre-season games against Barcelona and Monaco.

For those who are frustrated that the 23-year-old isn’t getting enough minutes, even with Kai Havertz’s struggles, as Emile Smith Rowe can also play left side No. 8, Arteta has already hinted that there’s no need to panic since he has a plan to give the Hale End graduate the playing time he needs after the international break. The Arsenal boss pointed out that Emile Smith Rowe has a role in his squad even when he is not playing, which is why he could not allow him to leave this summer.

“(On what role Smith Rowe has on his team) The role like everybody else does,” said Mikel Arteta via Arsenal.com.

“To try to give his best and make the team better.

“I had a conversation with him, and it’s important to understand where he is.

“The first three or four weeks were always going to be tricky for all the clubs.

“You see all the rumours and players who are not happy in every country, because it’s one game per week for a month, and everybody has a new season with huge aspirations; there are not minutes for everybody.

“September will be very different.”

After the international break, Arsenal have a tight schedule for the rest of September; they will play Everton, PSV (in the Champions League), Tottenham, Brentford (in the Carabao Cup), and Bournemouth. When the league resumes, Mikel Arteta should honour his word and give his number 10 a chance to play. Hopefully, we’ll see Emile Smith Rowe get plenty of game time to prove his worth.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…