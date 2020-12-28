Arteta reveals his pain at “letting the club down” during winless run

After a run of 7 League games without a win, Arsenal suddenly surprised everyone by demolishing Chelsea on Sunday, which has relieved the massive pressure that was growing in the club to sack Arteta before we dropped into the relegation zone.

It was a true test of the Spaniard’s character and resilience, and of course his ability to react to biggest test in his managerial career so far.

Now that the boss has been given a last minute reprieve, he has opened up on his suffering as the weeks slipped by without a win. “Obviously results-wise in the last few weeks we have all been suffering, I have been suffering,” he said in the Mirror.

“I feel very responsible for that. The worst feeling is because I want to do so well for this football club and at the moment we are in, I want to bring all my passion, the knowledge that I have, the right intentions to move as quickly as we possibly can as a football club.

“In order to do that we need to win football matches, to be stable and win some time.

“When I don’t, I feel like I am letting the club down and the people that work for us, and obviously our fans.

“It is draining, it is frustrating and it is painful. At the same time I know we have to fight our way back.

“In difficult moments is when you see the right people, they give me a lot of encouragement because I see people that are willing to fight with me, with the people that we have here.

“It gives me energy every day to carry on doing it.”

It was certainly a relief to all Arsenal fans as wll of course, and if the Gunners can beat Brighton as well on Wednesday we will have some hope going into 2021 that we can start moving back up the table.

But for Arteta, the Brighton game will still carry the same amount of pressure, with the Seagulls just one place and four points below us. Very few Arsenal fans expected us to beat Chelsea, but Brighton are a side that should be brushed aside by our expensively assembled side.

If Arteta fails to deliver, then the pressure will be cranked up to the max once again…