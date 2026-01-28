Arteta reveals how Arsenal players have reacted to their loss to Manchester United

Arsenal suffered a home defeat to Manchester United in their most recent match, but Mikel Arteta has been encouraged by the response he has seen from his players since that setback. The loss was disappointing, yet the focus within the squad has quickly shifted towards the next challenge.

Supporters are now waiting to see that reaction when Arsenal face Kairat in the Champions League in a few hours. It is a fixture many expect the Gunners to win, given their strong form in the competition and the struggles of their opponents this season. Arsenal have set high standards in Europe and will be keen to underline their authority once again.

The Gunners have arguably been the standout team in the Champions League since the start of the campaign. With consistency and confidence, they have positioned themselves as favourites to finish the league phase strongly. This upcoming match offers an opportunity to reinforce that status and to restore momentum following their domestic disappointment.

Focus on response and standards

Arsenal will continue to work hard to ensure that opposing teams approach them with respect and caution. Maintaining that fear factor is important, particularly as attention will soon turn back to the Premier League. How they perform in their next league match will also be closely watched, as the season reaches a decisive period.

It has been a demanding campaign for the Gunners, both physically and mentally. However, they have managed to stay at the top of the league table so far, a position that reflects their consistency over many months. The challenge now is to finish the season strongly and turn that advantage into success.

Arteta outlines mindset

As reported according to Arsenal Media, Arteta explained the approach he has taken with his players following the defeat. He said, “The reaction has been excellent.

“We took a moment to bring the temperature down, to pause, to reflect and ask two questions. One is how do we feel, and how do I feel myself, and then how we want to live the next four months.

“It was so encouraging and beautiful, because what came out of there is very simple. We have earned the right to be in a great position in four competitions, and in the next four months we’re going to live and play with enjoyment, with a lot of courage and with the conviction that we’re going to win it.”

His words suggest a squad focused on belief, resilience and ambition as the crucial months approach.