Arteta reveals how Arsenal were able to hold Liverpool with “spirit and fight and brotherhood”

Arteta reveals how Arsenal were able to hold Liverpool by Yash

Going into the match against Liverpool, many Arsenal fans would have happily taken a 0-0 scoreline.

But at the 23rd minute, when Arsenal were reduced to 10 men, that task was almost unthinkable. However, the team did just that at Anfield, which is one of the toughest playgrounds in Europe.

Everyone worked hard for one another, covering extra yards due to being a man down.

A tireless defensive display

After the match, the Arsenal fans and manager Mikel Arteta were extremely proud of their boys, who had fought like soldiers in a war.

Speaking post-match, Arteta revealed the team’s mentality at away games. “Well, when you come to a stadium like this, I said to them, you have to pick players that you are happy to go to war because you’re going to have a fight.

“You’re going to have difficult moments, you’re going to have moments where you have to suffer and it’s about how to approach those moments.”

The Arsenal players come and applaud the away fans. They have been class tonight also.

The Spaniard tactician continued, “If you are willing to help your team, if you are willing to accept that at some moments you are not going to play the game that you want, and then good things are going to happen.

“So, when you play with that spirit and fight and brotherhood around the team, at the end, you get rewarded and I think that’s what happened today.”

Arteta used an appropriate word for the current Arsenal team: ‘brotherhood’. These bunch of lads are very likeable because they care about their mates and supporters.

They play for the badge and these are the things that you love to see as a supporter.

This Gunners team can reach heights not seen in number of years if they continue to show the bond that they share in the dressing room.

As fans, that’s all we can ask for.

Yash Bisht

