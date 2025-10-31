Arteta reveals how he feels about handing full debuts to youngsters

Arsenal’s commitment to developing young talent remains one of the hallmarks of Mikel Arteta’s tenure, and their recent League Cup fixture against Brighton provided another strong example of this philosophy in action. Despite possessing a squad filled with experienced senior professionals, the Gunners continue to prioritise opportunities for their academy prospects, showcasing the depth of quality emerging from the club’s Hale End system.

The midweek clash saw Arteta hand valuable minutes to several of the club’s brightest young players, underlining the manager’s belief in youth development and long-term planning. While supporters are already familiar with promising names such as Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, the encounter also offered a platform for others to make their mark on the first-team stage.

Dowman and Harriman-Annous Make Their Mark

One of the standout stories from the match was the full debut of Max Dowman and Andre Harriman-Annous, two academy graduates who were given the chance to impress under the lights. Although Dowman had previously featured briefly for the first team, this was his first significant appearance, while Harriman-Annous earned his very first start, leading the line in a move that surprised many fans and observers.

Both players delivered composed and mature performances, reflecting the strength of Arsenal’s youth development system. Their contributions were instrumental in securing victory and progression to the quarter-finals, further validating the club’s investment in nurturing young footballers capable of performing at the highest level. The display served as a reminder that Arsenal’s future looks every bit as promising as their present, with a steady flow of talented players ready to step up when called upon.

Arteta Praises the Club’s Young Talent

Following the match, Mikel Arteta expressed his delight at both the team’s performance and the impact of the debutants. Speaking after the win, Vavel quoted the Arsenal manager as saying: “A very special evening, to be fair, very happy for various reasons. Obviously, we are in the quarter-finals, we won the game against a really tough opponent. We made 10 changes, we played players that never played together, we had two huge debuts for Max Dowman and Andre Harriman-Annous. That feeling of giving the opportunity to somebody and fulfilling a dream is unique. I’m very happy that things turned out to be very positive and we managed to win the game.”

Arteta’s comments reflect his deep satisfaction not only with the result but with the sense of fulfilment that comes from promoting young talent. The manager’s faith in his academy players continues to strengthen Arsenal’s identity as a club that values development, teamwork, and ambition. As the Gunners advance further in the competition, their success serves as a testament to the club’s balanced approach, combining the experience of established stars with the energy and promise of youth.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…