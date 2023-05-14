Arteta reveals where his Arsenal players can improve even further next season

I think that Arsenal being in the 2022–23 title race caught all of us by surprise. Last year, at this time, Arteta and his boys were worried they were losing out on finishing in the top 4, which they failed to clinch. Failure to win a spot in the 2022–23 Champions League was disappointing. It left many Gooners hopeless about this season, but little did they know it was the season they had been dreaming about year in and year out since the beautiful days under Arsene Wenger.

After a good summer window and reflecting on what went wrong in the 2021–22 season, Arteta became even hungrier to win this season. For the better part of this season, Arsenal have been the real deal; they have easily won games. The Gunners made us believe they could compete for major honours. At one point, many of us believed they would win the league, but that may not happen as things stand.

Arsenal may end up finishing second, which undoubtedly dissatisfies many Gooners keen on seeing the club end its 20-year title drought. Some have said that Arsenal ought to have lifted the league this season because they may not get so close in the future, but these people are wrong if Mikel Arteta’s words have any truth. The Spaniard believes his side is still not at its peak, and many of his players haven’t reached their potential, hinting that Arsenal could be better than they have been this term.

Arteta told the Guardian: “We are still very, very far,”

“We can be much, much, much better at a lot of things still. Huge margins. We can be much better in our buildup, attacking man-to-man situations, attacking open spaces, defending deep, set pieces. We have huge margins to do in terms of game management, a lot of things we can still do much better.

“It’s a lot of things we have to see for improvement because we don’t have a single player who has reached his peak; not one. And when that happens we as coaches have to understand: what can we do to get them better?”

Whatever happens this season, this was only the start of Arteta’s project. If the Boss is right, we should many more happy, successful seasons to look forward to…

Video – Mikel Arteta pre Arsenal v Brighton and cheering for Everton!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…