Arteta reveals if Arsenal trains with ten men to prepare for red cards

Arsenal has now received more red cards this season than any other team in the Premier League, a worrying statistic for a side that is in the midst of a title chase. However, many of the decisions have been controversial, with the red card shown to Myles Lewis-Skelly against Wolves being a prime example. While it’s difficult to justify some of the dismissals, Arsenal has largely responded well to the setbacks and demonstrated resilience in their performances.

The frequent sending-offs have led fans to wonder whether the team prepares for such situations in training. After the match, a reporter asked Mikel Arteta if he trains his team to play with ten men, in light of the number of red cards Arsenal has received this season. Arteta responded via Arsenal Media, acknowledging the situation while explaining the limitations on training time: “How often? In the time context of game scenarios and when we have overloads, underloads. But we don’t have time to train so. The time that we have to train I expect, at least, most of the time that we are playing with 11. Unfortunately, this season has happened too many times.”

While the question of whether Arsenal prepares for playing with a man down is understandable given the number of red cards they have received, Arteta’s comments underline the reality of their limited training time. Ideally, they would focus on playing with a full squad, but the repeated dismissals this season have made it a valid concern. Going forward, the Gunners will need to improve their discipline on the pitch and avoid situations that could leave them a player short, especially in crucial matches.