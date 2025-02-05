Arteta reveals if Arsenal will follow the same Dubai routine as last year’s visits

Arsenal is set to head to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp following their Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United tonight.

The Gunners are focused on securing a win in that match, but once their cup commitments are over, they will shift attention to preparations for the second half of the season. Last year’s midseason trip to Dubai proved highly beneficial, as it played a crucial role in helping the team sustain a strong title challenge in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side returned from that camp rejuvenated, embarking on an impressive run of form that saw them come close to clinching the league title. With the stakes just as high this season, the Gunners are hoping for a similar boost after their latest visit.

Newcastle United will provide a stern test, and Arsenal’s immediate priority is overcoming the Magpies. However, with the training camp already planned, Arteta was asked whether this trip would follow the same structure as last year’s successful one.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, he explained:

“There are a lot of things that will be similar.

“The location, where we train, but of course, we will have to modify it.

“We are going at a different moment of the season, different numbers, probably the team needs a different stimulus, so we are preparing a few things and hopefully, it will work like it has the last few times.”

The trip presents an opportunity for Arsenal to fine-tune their tactics, boost squad morale, and ensure the players are physically and mentally prepared for the intense challenges ahead.

With the Premier League and Champions League campaigns still in play, the Gunners will be hoping that this period of warm-weather training can once again serve as a springboard for success in the second half of the season.