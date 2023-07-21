Arteta reveals Kai Havertz position but says it could change over the season

Arteta approved a £65 million deal for Havertz a few weeks ago, despite his struggle for consistency at Chelsea. There’s hope the 24-year-old can revive his career at the Emirates.

Despite all of the optimism surrounding Havertz’s being a hit at the Emirates, others remain sceptical. Mikel Arteta is eager to dispel these naysayers, as he wants the German to succeed at Arsenal.

Havertz is expected to take over one of the No. 8 roles in the Gunners’ preferred 4-3-3 formation, as Arteta has stated that’s the position he sees the ex-blue playing, but he won’t limit him to just that in order to get the most out of the former Bayer Leverkusen star, he will aim to harness his versatility and physical traits by trying him out in different positions on the pitch that will allow him to reach his full potential.

Arteta told the Premier League, “Havertz gives us something very different with his quality and size. When you have to beat the press, for example, and use him as a target man.

“So, we will see — for now, he’s playing in the attacking midfield position, but I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we’re going to have the options to play him in different positions.”

The willingness of Arteta to deploy Havertz in different positions just shows he wants his £65 million summer arrival to succeed no matter what, don’t you think so?

