Arteta reveals latest Arsenal team news ahead of Leicester clash

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that both Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are still being assessed ahead of their Arsenal returns, but he is more positive on one returning than the other.

The Gunners will face off with Leicester City on Sunday evening, with the Foxes having their own personnel problems to deal with.

Our problems are near non-existent in comparison, with almost the entirety of the squad available for action, but we do have a slight doubt over ESR, and a bigger doubt over Tomiyasu’s availability.

“He [Emile} went through Covid but he’s feeling good now and he’s had a couple of training sessions,” Arteta told Arsenal Media in his pre-match press conference.

“Hopefully he can get the rhythm and the consistency and stay out of missing games because he’s a really important player for us and we need him.”

On Tomiyasu, he admitted that they were reluctant to take any unnecessary risks and were taking extra precautions.

“Tomiyasu, we are still assessing him,” Arteta added.

“We are taking some time to try to protect him and get him in the best and the safest possible way so he can help the team as quick as possible.”

You have to fully agree with the decision on Tomi, especially while Cedric is impressing in the side currently, and you cannot discount how important ESR is albeit from the bench or in the starting line-up. Would hate to see either risked, but it doesn’t sound as though there would be any risk playing ESR, more that he may not be fully ready since recovering from Covid.

Patrick