Arteta reveals one Arsenal transfer that sent a message to their rivals

Mikel Arteta has made several high-profile signings at Arsenal since becoming manager, but there is one that stands out, with the Spaniard believing it was the move that signalled to rivals that the club were serious contenders.

In the summer of 2023, Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, despite strong interest from several other top clubs. The midfielder had already established himself as a key figure at the East London club and arrived at the Emirates with a strong reputation.

Rice was a standout performer for West Ham and captained them to victory in the Europa Conference League before completing his move to Arsenal.

Rice’s impact at Arsenal

Since joining the Gunners, Rice has continued to demonstrate his quality at the highest level and has elevated his performances further under Arteta’s management.

He has played a key role in improving the overall level of the squad, contributing both defensively and in possession as Arsenal’s performances have developed throughout the season.

Rice has now helped lead Arsenal to the Premier League title, with the club still in contention for further success in the Champions League before the end of the month.

Arteta on a defining transfer

According to ESPN, Arteta said:

“It was a big moment. We are constantly sending messages, whether we want to or not—to the people in the organisation, to the supporters, to our opponents. And that was a strong message.”

“[It said] we are here to go another level, we are on another level financially, we are on another level with the ambition of the players we recruited, the profile of the players. And I think a big club needs to make that sort of statement.”

The transfer has since been widely viewed as a defining moment in Arsenal’s recent progress, reinforcing their intent to compete at the very highest level in both domestic and European competitions.

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