Arteta reveals positive dressing room reaction to dropping points against Chelsea

Mikel Arteta has shared how his players reacted after their 2-2 draw against Chelsea, expressing his satisfaction with their dissatisfaction with the result.

Arsenal has been in excellent form this season and had aimed to secure a victory in the match. However, Chelsea started the game as the stronger side and held a 2-0 lead early in the second half.

Arteta’s team sprang to life towards the end of the fixture and managed to salvage a point, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season. Nevertheless, they were not content with the outcome, and Arteta found their reaction impressive.

Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I really liked as well going into the dressing room and it’s really quiet, after drawing 2-2 with Chelsea and coming back from 2-0 down, because I know that they wanted more. That’s the positive.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dropping two points against Chelsea might have been acceptable in the past, but this team aspires to achieve more, and that’s the mindset we’re striving for.

In our upcoming matches, we have high expectations and I have full confidence that the players can deliver if they perform effectively from the start of the game.

Nevertheless, we need to improve our starts in matches to secure wins and maintain our unbeaten run in the league.

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…