Arteta reveals the reason Eze was upset with him

Eberechi Eze produced an impressive display against Tottenham, and the Englishman will be hoping to maintain that level of performance in every match for the remainder of the season. While Arsenal understand that he cannot score a brace in every game, the club expect him to continue impressing consistently rather than sporadically.

Eze is living his dream at Arsenal and is keen to be involved whenever the team takes to the pitch. He has shown flashes of brilliance and is steadily growing in understanding of his new teammates, which has contributed to his increasing influence on the squad. His development is evident, and the trust placed in him by Mikel Arteta signals the club’s belief in his long-term potential.

Growing Pains and Managerial Trust

Arteta has made it clear that he expects even more from Eze, though he has also admitted to actions that caused frustration for the attacker. According to Football London, the manager explained, “He scored five goals in the last two games against them, which is extremely difficult to do. But I could see that he wanted to prove something.

“He was upset, even with me, because I didn’t play him the other day from the beginning and some of the decisions that I made. And I start to understand how we’re going to get the best out of him now.”

Eze’s desire to be consistently involved and to play in his preferred position is understandable, and it reflects the ambition of a player striving to establish himself at a top club. Arteta’s acknowledgement of Eze’s reactions suggests that the manager is learning to balance the player’s energy and confidence with the team’s needs.

Path Forward for Eze

The key for both Eze and Arsenal will be consistency. By aligning his natural attacking instincts with Arteta’s tactical approach, Eze can continue to make decisive contributions. If the player’s desire to be on the pitch and the manager’s strategy can be harmonised, the remainder of the season offers an opportunity for him to further cement his role as a central figure in Arsenal’s attacking plans.