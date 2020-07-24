Arteta reveals the sort of player he is looking for in the transfer window

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is very clear about what he needs to add to his Arsenal team.

It has been an inconsistent year for the Gunners since the former Arsenal midfielder became the club’s new boss.

He signed two new defenders in the last transfer window as he focused on solving the club’s immediate problems.

He is, however, expected to add some new players to his team when the transfer window reopens and he has just revealed that he knows exactly what he wants to do when the time comes.

He insisted that he isn’t ready to discuss his targets with the media just yet, but there is no doubt among him and his team of coaches about what they want.

Before adding that some players are targeted because those positions need an upgrade, while some have been targeted because the club doesn’t have enough players in that particular position.

“We have to assess that. I am very clear of what we need,” Arteta told beIN SPORTS as quoted by Mirror Sports.

“It’s not a thing that I want to publish to the media and to the world, it’s something that we keep internally.

“But some are because we don’t have enough players in the position, sometimes because we need more specificity in some of the positions and in others because we just have to improve.”