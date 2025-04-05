Arteta reveals what Arsenal has missed in recent months

It is widely acknowledged that Martin Odegaard’s performances tend to dip in the absence of Bukayo Saka, with the Norwegian midfielder proving significantly more effective when he is able to release the winger into space behind the opposition’s defensive line.

Consequently, Odegaard has endured a challenging period over the past three months, during which Saka has been sidelined due to injury. The dynamic midfielder also spent approximately two months out of action himself, which further explains the recent decline in his overall effectiveness. This combination of absences has disrupted Arsenal’s rhythm and limited Odegaard’s impact in the final third.

Now, with Saka having returned to full fitness and Odegaard also back in the squad, supporters will be hoping that the duo can reignite their influential partnership and play a decisive role in the club’s campaign run-in. Their on-pitch understanding and ability to link up creatively have proven crucial in previous matches, and much of Arsenal’s success during the remainder of the season could hinge on this renewed connection.

The significance of their partnership has not gone unnoticed, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addressed the matter during his pre-match press conference ahead of the fixture against Everton. As cited by Arsenal Media, Arteta stated:

“That chemistry, that bond, that relationship is something very special. Obviously, we missed it – they played so many minutes and games together. That flows, flows naturally, flows in the right way. I think the qualities complement each other really well and Martin has been exceptional again. The other day we had to play Ethan, he made the assists, he contributed in his own way so we have options. Now, hopefully, we’re going to have more and more from here to the end of the season.”

The mutual understanding between Odegaard and Saka continues to be one of Arsenal’s most potent attacking assets. Their intuitive connection, built through consistent play and complementary skill sets, has been instrumental in unlocking defences. With both players now available, there is a renewed sense of optimism surrounding their ability to influence matches positively and help drive the team towards its objectives.

