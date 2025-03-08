Arteta reveals what he learnt from Manchester United on Thursday

Mikel Arteta watched Manchester United’s European game against Real Sociedad on Thursday and revealed what he had learned ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend. The Gunners are set to face United in a crucial match, one they simply cannot afford to lose.

Arsenal have struggled in recent weeks and are finding it difficult to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the table. With United currently struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League, many might view them as easier opponents on paper. However, history shows that when facing top sides, Manchester United often steps up their game. This was demonstrated when they knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup in a memorable tie not too long ago.

Despite their league struggles, United’s performance against Real Sociedad left a lasting impression on Arteta. He noted that they are more than capable of putting in a strong performance on any given day, and he is fully aware of the challenge his team faces. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“Watching the game against Real Sociedad, it became very clear that [Man Utd] are very capable of putting a really strong performance in and beat you on the day. We know the difficulty of the match and that’s what we’re preparing for.”

While Arsenal also had a positive result in midweek, Arteta knows that if his side performs at their best, they will have every chance of overcoming the challenge United presents. The match promises to be an intense contest, and the Gunners are determined to come out on top.

In conclusion, Arteta is not underestimating United, knowing that any opponent in the Premier League is capable of pulling off an upset. Arsenal’s preparation will be key, and with their manager’s tactical approach, they will be ready to take on United this weekend and continue their push for the top of the table.