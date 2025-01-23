Arteta reveals what he wants from his midfield after beating Zagreb

Two midfielders found the back of the net as Arsenal secured a comfortable victory over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League last night, and Mikel Arteta has emphasised the need for more goals from midfield. While Arsenal have shown impressive form in Europe this season, much of the discussion surrounding their campaign has revolved around their ability to score goals consistently.

The Gunners have faced criticism for not producing enough goals from open play, with much of their scoring coming from their attackers or set pieces. However, these sources have not always delivered, leaving Arsenal in need of alternative ways to find the net. Against Zagreb, midfielders Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard stepped up to deliver vital contributions, both scoring goals that helped secure the win. Their performances highlighted the importance of midfielders adding to the team’s goal tally.

Both Rice and Odegaard will likely be eager to continue their scoring exploits, and Arteta acknowledged how crucial these contributions are for the team. Speaking to Arsenal Media after the match, he said:

“We know that and we know in the last two seasons when we scored that many goals, how we shared those goals. You could guess by the reaction of Martin how much that goal meant to him. So hopefully now we go and that’s going to happen very often.”

Arteta’s comments underline the importance of sharing the scoring burden across the team. Relying solely on attackers and set pieces has proven limiting at times, and goals from midfield offer Arsenal a valuable alternative. Midfielders making runs into dangerous positions are often harder for opponents to track, creating opportunities for them to capitalise and score.

Arsenal’s success in the Champions League and their domestic competitions may depend on their ability to diversify their goal-scoring options. If Rice, Odegaard, and others in midfield can continue to contribute in this way, it will make the team far more unpredictable and harder to defend against. Maintaining this approach could be a decisive factor in achieving their ambitions for the season.