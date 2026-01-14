Arteta reveals what motivates his team ahead of Carabao Cup semi-final

Arsenal takes on Chelsea today in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, with both sides determined to secure an advantage. The fixture carries added significance for the Gunners, who are widely regarded as having some of the finest players in England within their current squad. With each performance, expectations continue to rise, and this encounter represents another opportunity to underline their standing this season.

Against Chelsea, Arsenal must once again demonstrate that they are the best club in England at present. One of their clear objectives for the campaign is to win the Carabao Cup, and this match represents a vital step towards achieving that goal. Reaching the semi-final is an achievement in itself, but there is a strong desire within the squad to ensure they do not leave the first leg on the back foot.

Motivation and squad ambition

Every player in the Arsenal squad is expected to be highly motivated for this contest. There is a shared understanding that winning the competition would represent an important measure of success this season. The pressure that comes with such ambition is balanced by confidence in the group’s quality and depth, which has been evident throughout the campaign.

The importance of the tournament also extends to the manager. Mikel Arteta would benefit significantly from guiding his side to silverware, and progress in this competition would further validate the direction the team is taking. For that reason, this match is viewed internally as one that demands focus, intensity, and a winning mentality from the first minute.

Arteta focus ahead of Stamford Bridge test

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Arteta highlighted the value of being involved in high-stakes matches, according to Arsenal Media. He said, “The more you are involved in these kind of games, the better, because it gives you a nudge, it brings the team a different kind of energy. It gives you the sense that the objective is very, very close, and that’s a massive motivation for everybody. So we know that we are two games away from playing a final. We have to go game by game, and the first one is Stamford Bridge.”

His comments underline the approach Arsenal intends to take. There is an awareness that the final is within reach, but also a recognition that success depends on managing each step carefully. The visit to Chelsea represents the first of those steps, and Arsenal will be keen to ensure it is a positive one as they continue their pursuit of the Carabao Cup.