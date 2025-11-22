Arteta reveals what Saka has told him about his future

Arsenal remain in discussions with Bukayo Saka over a new contract, although progress has been slower than some fans would have hoped. The attacker is already one of the most important figures at the Emirates Stadium and has been entrusted with a leadership role as one of the club’s captains. Having come through the youth system, Saka is a homegrown talent and one of the few players in the current squad who could potentially spend his entire career at the club.

Saka’s Importance to Arsenal

Despite not yet being at his peak, Saka has already established himself as one of the finest players in world football. His versatility, technical ability and leadership qualities make him central to Arsenal’s long-term plans. The club are determined to secure his future for an extended period, recognising that his presence provides stability and continuity. While Saka has the talent to succeed at virtually any top European club, Arsenal are confident that he wishes to continue his journey with them, remaining a cornerstone of the squad both on and off the pitch.

Arteta on Contract Talks

Speaking about the ongoing negotiations, Mikel Arteta has expressed calmness over the situation and explained why he is confident Saka will remain at the club. As quoted by Metro Sport, he said, “I think it is confident because what Bukayo has admitted to me and the club, and Emeka (Obasi, Saka’s agent) as well, is that they want to continue to be here. I think it is a very healthy and powerful relationship, the journey that he had at the club and what he has become. It is something we want to maintain and I think that it is something that will leave a legacy at this football club and he needs to fulfil the role, which is great.”

Arteta’s comments highlight the mutual respect and strong bond between player and club, suggesting that Saka’s future remains firmly at Arsenal. Maintaining such relationships is crucial for the club’s ambitions, and securing long-term commitments from key players like Saka ensures continuity and helps lay the foundation for sustained success in the coming seasons.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…